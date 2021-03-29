Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.29
By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $62.99 per barrel last week (from Mar.22 through Mar.26), having dropped by $3.76 (5.6 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $64.01 per barrel, while the minimum - $61.31.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $61.98 per barrel last week, decreasing by $3.85 (5.8 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $63.06 per barrel, while the minimum - $60.32.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $59.77 per barrel, showing a decrease of $3.72 (5.9 percent) compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $60.94 per barrel, while the minimum - $58.08.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $62.88 per barrel, which is $3.63 (5.5 percent) less compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $63.81 per barrel, while the minimum - $61.26.
|
Oil grade/date
|
Mar.22, 2021
|
Mar.23, 2021
|
Mar.24, 2021
|
Mar.25, 2021
|
Mar.26, 2021
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$64
|
$61.93
|
$63.68
|
$61.31
|
$64.01
|
$62.99
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$63.06
|
$60.99
|
$62.71
|
$60.32
|
$62.82
|
$61.98
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$60.94
|
$58.83
|
$60.55
|
$58.08
|
$60.44
|
$59.77
|
Brent Dated
|
$63.81
|
$61.89
|
$63.64
|
$61.26
|
$63.8
|
$62.88
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni