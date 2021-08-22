Iranian currency rates for August 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on August 22, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies have increased and 29 have decreased compared to August 14.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,142 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on August 22 Iranian rial on August 14 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,224 58,197 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,786 45,843 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,770 4,864 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,666 4,780 1 Danish krone DKK 6,609 6,663 1 Indian rupee INR 565 567 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,213 139,674 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,598 25,563 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,256 38,265 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,391 5,397 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,758 33,565 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,712 29,582 1 South African rand ZAR 2,748 2,853 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,944 4,920 1 Russian ruble RUB 567 574 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,959 30,981 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,705 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,820 30,994 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,492 49,532 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,108 2,103 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 26 26 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,144 35,225 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,266 9,289 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,461 6,485 100 Thai baths THB 125,839 126,088 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,910 9,912 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,736 36,128 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,142 49,545 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,830 9,889 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,412 13,506 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,905 2,922 1 Afghan afghani AFN 526 525 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,731 16,855 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,709 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,415 83,175 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,703 3,680 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,001 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 303,416 rials, and the price of $1 is 257,378 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 269,825 rials, and the price of $1 is 228,733 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 235,000-265,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 303,000-306,000 rials.

