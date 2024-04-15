Azerbaijan to set example for other oil, gas nations - COP29 president (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Azerbaijan will become an example for other oil and gas countries, President of COP29 (29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change) Mukhtar Babayev said during the first press conference of the COP29 presidency, Trend reports.

According to him, there are concerns about how Azerbaijan, as an oil and gas country, will advance the climate agenda.

“A new opportunity will arise in connection with the green growth projects being implemented and carried out by Azerbaijan,” he emphasized.

To note, the first press conference for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which will take place in November 2024 in Azerbaijan, was held at the COP29 General Headquarters on April 15. The event was attended by COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev, COP29 CEO Elnur Soltanov, COP29 Operating Company Chairman and CEO Narmin Jarchalova, UN High-Level Climate Champion Nigar Arpadarai, COP29 Youth Climate Champion for Azerbaijan Leyla Hasanova, and other speakers.