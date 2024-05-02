Safeguarding water sources remains UNDP's priority for Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has outlined its focal points for collaboration with the Azerbaijani government on National Adaptation Plans, which encompass the nation's commitments to mitigate climate change, Trend reports via UNDP Azerbaijan.

"In Azerbaijan, our collaboration with the government focuses on 'National Adaptation Plans' across three primary domains: enhancing water purification, addressing coastal area concerns, and improving agricultural efficiency," UNDP Resident Representative a.i. in Azerbaijan Alessandra Roccasalvo said.

According to her, water (including the Caspian Sea and rivers) constitutes Azerbaijan's most crucial "asset," and all three UNDP priorities in the country are, in one form or another, linked to water.

"We want to help in reducing harmful emissions, protecting water sources, and purifying them," Roccasalvo added.

She noted that the preservation and safeguarding of clean water sources are among the topics deliberated at the Conferences of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP) and anticipates that this subject will be addressed at COP29.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

