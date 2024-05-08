Nairobi hosts meeting between Azerbaijani and Kenyan NGOs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. The UN civil society conference will start in Nairobi, Kenya, on May 9, following an introductory meeting between several non-governmental organizations (NGOs) of Azerbaijan and Kenya a day before, Trend reports.

The meeting was attended by Climate Action Champion in Kenya, Youth Champion, founder of Smachs Foundation, daughter of the President of the Republic of Kenya Charlene Ruto, Director General of the National Youth Council of Kenya Margaret Kiogora, and several senior officials of the National Council of NGOs of Kenya. Several of these individuals mentioned their interest in COP29 and their complete confidence in Azerbaijan's ability to host this esteemed event.

The meeting was attended by Sultan Hajiyev, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Kenya, Aygun Aliyeva, member of the COP29 Organizing Committee, Executive Director of the State Support Agency for NGOs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Turkan Alasgarova, representative of the Agency, Nigar Huseynova, Head of the Department of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Parvana Valiyeva, member of the COP29 Organizing Committee, Chairperson of the Public Association "Service for Health", Deputy Chairperson of the Public Association "Specialists".

The meeting discussed several issues of cooperation between NGOs of Azerbaijan and the African continent.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel