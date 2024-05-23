Azerbaijani energy minister and vice-president of S&P Global discuss COP29 and green projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Azerbaijan's Energy Minister discussed cooperation with S&P Global Commodity Insights within COP29, the minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X, Trend reports.

“At the meeting with S&P Global Commodity Insights Vice President Carlos Pascual, we discussed the global energy transition, implementation of Azerbaijan's green agenda, and areas of cooperation within COP29. In addition, our country's activity on the creation of green energy zones and corridors that contribute to energy security and sustainable development at the national and regional levels, the commissioning of renewable energy industrial capacities, and decarbonization measures were considered,” the publication of the minister says.

To note, Baku will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) on November 11–24.

