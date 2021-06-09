DEFSCOPE is a PECB partner now!

“DEFSCOPE” LLC, IT/Cybersecurity company in Azerbaijan, announced that it has joined the PECB Partnership Program. PECB helps professionals and organizations show commitment by providing them with valuable education, evaluation and certification against rigorous internationally recognized standards.

PECB continuously publishes topmost innovative training courses through its best experts in the field for the provision of education and certification services. As a PECB partner DEFSCOPE will give their expertise-based contribution in offering and organizing 27001, 27005 courses among others.

“We are excited to announce our recently established partnership with PECB. You can take advantage of highly organized training provided by this extraordinary cooperation between DEFSCOPE and PECB in Azerbaijan, as well as in 55 other countries. We will DEFEND IT BETTER with our local and international partners! There is no trouble, just believe in us.”- said Vusal Salmanli, Founder and CEO of “DEFSCOPE” LLC.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani company “DEFSCOPE” LLC has been conducting cybersecurity activities in the global arena since 2018. The company has recently been providing professional cybersecurity services to a number of leading companies, primarily in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Azerbaijan.