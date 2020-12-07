WizzAir plans to resume operations in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.7

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

WizzAir, one of the leading low-cost airlines in Europe, is holding negotiations with the Georgian government about resumption of operation in the country from spring, said Natia Turnava, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to Turnava, many air companies plan to resume carrying out of flights, though they face problems since some countries introduced quarantine for passengers arriving from Georgia.

Turnava said that the return of international air companies, including WizAir, to the Georgian market and the resumption of flights depends on how fast Georgia begins vaccination on COVID-19.

WizzAir, the Hungarian low-cost Air Company, has been carrying out flights in Georgia from Kutaisi International Airport since 2012.

