AZAL to launch flights to Vienna

The national air carrier of Azerbaijan (AZAL) continues to dynamically develop European destinations and launches a new Baku-Vienna-Baku route from May 2.

The capital of Austria – Vienna – a city with high tourist attractiveness is considered the cultural and historical center of Europe.

Flights on this route will be operated twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays.

To learn more about the flight schedule please visit the official website of the airline - www.azal.az. It is also possible to purchase tickets via AZAL mobile app.