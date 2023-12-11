Turkmenistan Airlines to resume flights to Moscow

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 11. Turkmenistan Airlines will resume regular passenger flights to Moscow from December 15, Trend reports.

According to the airline, one can purchase tickets for flights on the Turkmenistan Airlines website, from the general agent of the airlines in Russia, as well as at sales offices in Turkmenistan.

The cost of the Ashgabat - Moscow air ticket on the Turkmenistan airlines website currently amounts to 3,708.3 Turkmen manat ($1061.46).

At the same time, in the opposite direction, the price of a ticket on the Moscow - Ashgabat route is 3,629 Turkmen manats ($1047.35).

Turkmenistan Airlines has suspended flights on the Ashgabat – Moscow – Ashgabat air route, since August 1, 2023.

Meanwhile, in early September of this year, Turkmenistan Airlines acquired two Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, which were part of Cathay Pacific Airlines.

These planes were the first of their brand in the fleet of Turkmenistan Airlines, which also owns four Boeing 777-200 (LR) aircraft.