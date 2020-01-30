More people being hospitalized in Kazakhstan due to coronavirus spread

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The number of those hospitalized in Kazakhstan due to coronavirus outbreak amounted to 54 people as of Jan. 30, 2020, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov said, Trend reports.

“Some 54 people were hospitalized with a suspension of coronavirus. Some 16 of them were discharged from the hospital after the diagnosis was not confirmed and they felt better. Currently 38 people are in hospitals,” he said.

Birtanov noted that according to the WHO methodology, the genetic diagnosis of coronavirus has been established in Almaty city, all studies are currently underway.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December of 2019 and since then some 170 people have died, including a doctor who was treating the victims. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.



Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.



The virus is spreading at a rapid pace but researchers are far from finding a vaccine.



Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in Thailand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, the US, France, Germany, South Korea, Canada, Vietnam, Cambodia, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

