Kazakhstan intends to increase exports to Qatar

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 12. Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov has met with Minister of Trade and Industry of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Qassim Al-Thani on the sidelines of XXI Doha Forum, Trend reports.

The parties discussed bilateral cooperation and considered the prospects for further Kazakh-Qatari cooperation. The ministers focused on strengthening trade, economic and investment cooperation.

In addition, issues of increasing the volume of Kazakhstan's exports of goods to Qatar were discussed. Currently, many Kazakh companies are expressing interest in exporting their goods to the market of the Arab country. A project is being developed for the construction of a plant for deep processing of grain in the Akmola region.

The ministers also discussed the possibility of developing joint projects with the participation of QatarEnergy in the gas industry.

Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Qatar increased almost 2 times, reaching $4.8 million from January through July 2023 (from January through July 2022 - $2.8 million).

Exports amounted to $400,000, imports - $4.3 million.

In general, from 2005 through 2022, Qatari investments worth $56.6 million were attracted to Kazakhstan.

Three Qatari companies operate in Kazakhstan: one in the financial sector, two carry out scientific and research activities.