Kyrgyz ambassador and Secretary of Senate of Pakistan discuss inter-parliamentary cooperation

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan Erik Beishembiev met with Federal Secretary of the Senate of Pakistan Syed Pervaiz Abbas, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported, Trend reports citing Kabar.

During the conversation, the sides discussed issues of bilateral inter-parliamentary cooperation and exchange of visits, as well as the holding on Dec. 10-11 of this year in Bishkek of the Kyrgyz-Pakistani business forum and round table "Rethinking the Silk Road: Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan in an era of interconnectedness", organized by the Kyrgyz Embassy in Pakistan in conjunction with the Lahore Center for Peace Studies.