Tajikistan's Somon Air ups flights to Dushanbe and Khujand

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 12. Tajikistan's Somon Air airline is increasing flight frequencies between the capital Dushanbe and the northern city of Khujand, Trend reports.

As per the company, the flights on Dushanbe-Khujand-Dushanbe route will operate daily, being serviced by Boeing 737 aircraft, starting from December 16.

This isn't the first time such an increase in frequency has occurred on this route during the winter. Every year during this season, the airline adds more flights between Dushanbe and Khujand to ensure residents of both cities have convenient and safe travel options.

As of today, Somon Air successfully operates flights from Tajikistan to Germany, the UAE, Tükiye, China, Iran, India, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. The airline's fleet includes Boeing 737-800 and Boeing 737-900 aircraft.