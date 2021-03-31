WHO promotes Turkmenistan's preparation for coronavirus COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

WHO and of the Ministry of Health of Turkmenistan have invested efforts to improve the country capacity for emergencies and in particular COVID-19, World Health Organization (WHO) told Trend.

In 2020, this resulted in almost 500 medical, laboratory and points of entries specialists trained in different disciplines (clinical management, epidemiological surveillance, prevention and infection control, contact tracing, and laboratory services) related to its COVID-19 response, said WHO.

“However, we are closely working with other UN agencies in implementing the Socio-economic Response Plan to mitigate the economic consequences of COVID-19 in the country’s society and economy,” added WHO.

WHO is the leading UN agency in Turkmenistan for health and is providing everyday support to the Ministry of Health, national partners and other international and national organizations in issues related to health.

"WHO/Europe expects that 2021 to be another year that will be dedicated to responding to this pandemic, but we hope it will be a more manageable year. This situation also applies to Turkmenistan," noted WHO.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have learned to respond in a more measured way to curb transmission. Although no one can predict the course of this pandemic, we look at the beginning of next year as the time by which the sum of all our individual and collective actions, together with the deployment of vaccinations worldwide, will have paid off,” concluded WHO.

Currently, Turkmenistan has no registered coronavirus COVID-19 cases.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva