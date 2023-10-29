Turkmenistan to build new power plant to supply electricity to Türkiye

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 29. Turkmenistan will build a new power plant to export electricity to Türkiye, Trend reports.

This was stated by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the Turkmen-Turkish Business Forum in Ankara city (Türkiye) on October 26 this year.

According to him, in the coming days, a ceremony to lay a new power plant with a capacity of 1,574 MW will be held near Turkmenbashi city in the Balkan region of Turkmenistan.

He noted that the facility, which local specialists will build together with Turkish colleagues, will open up the possibility of exporting electricity to Türkiye through third countries.

Furthermore, Berdimuhamedov said that the development of an energy partnership will be beneficial for both countries, and there is the necessary contractual and legal framework for this.

Meanwhile, the development of the electric field in Turkmenistan is a strategic priority for the country, gaining special importance in the context of its desire for modernization and sustainable economic growth.

The country is actively investing in the expansion of electricity generation, the introduction of modern technologies, and the development of network infrastructure in order to meet the growing demand for electricity both on domestic and international markets.