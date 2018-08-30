Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan discuss topical issues of co-op

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

Trend:

Tashkent city hosted political consultations of the Uzbek and Kazakh foreign ministries, Uzbek media reported.

A delegation of Kazakh Foreign Ministry led by Deputy Minister Galymzhan Koishybayev arrived in Tashkent to participate in the consultations, according to the report.

During the talks, the sides discussed the current state and prospects of further development of interstate interaction in the political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian fields, investment, transport and communication, international cooperation spheres, as well as the implementation of the agreements reached earlier.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news