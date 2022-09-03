Uzbekistan and Russia discuss the development of trade and economic cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjaev held talks with Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov in Moscow, Trend reports citing UZDAILY.

Denis Manturov and Jamshid Khodjaev noted the positive dynamics of mutual trade: the indicators increased both in imports and in exports.

As for projects in the field of pharmaceuticals, the Geropharm company’s project to localize the production of insulin analogues in Uzbekistan is in the active stage of implementation. Another project is being developed by Pharmasyntez. The project envisages the construction of an enterprise for the production of anticancer drugs.

Another area of cooperation between Russia and Uzbekistan is light industry. Uzbekistan is one of the main suppliers of cotton yarn to Russia. Russian enterprises are determined to deepen cooperation in this industry. At the moment, the prospects for the development of industrial cooperation and mutual supplies of fittings are being discussed.

The Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation stressed the importance of implementing mutual visits of Russian and Uzbek regions with an emphasis on expanding cooperation ties. Representatives of more than 40 regions of Russia will come to Uzbekistan on official visits by the end of 2022.