Uzbekistan to increase number of Airbus aircrafts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Uzbekistan will purchase twelve A320neo family aircraft, Trend reports via the press service of Uzbekistan Airways.

The A320neo family includes the latest technologies, such as new generation engines and Sharklets (curved extensions at the wing tips), which provide at least 20 percent fuel economy, as well as a decrease in carbon dioxide emissions. The A320neo family, which has received over 8,600 orders from more than 130 customers, currently is the most popular aircraft in the world.

According to the source, the trade agreement was signed between Uzbekistan Airways and Airbus the French aircraft manufacturer.

Following the agreement, Uzbekistan will purchase eight A320neo aircraft and four A321neo aircraft from the Airbus company for 694.3 million euros.

To date, the Uzbekistan Airways fleet consists of 17 A320 family aircraft.

Furthermore, the preliminary agreement between Uzbekistan Airways and Airbus was signed in November 2022, during the state visit of Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to France. Uzbekistan Airways has ordered new planes and helicopters worth 715.3 million euros.