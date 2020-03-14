Many people died from coronavirus over past day in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

As many as 97 people died as a result of coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past day in Iran, said Kiyanush Jahanpur, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports citing Iranian Ministry.

According to Jahanpur, more than 1,365 people were infected with coronavirus over pas day.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 12,729 people have been infected, 611 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 4.339 have reportedly recovered from the disease.



The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.



Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.



The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.