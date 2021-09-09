Magnitude 4.5 quake jolts Iran-Iraq borders
A 4.5 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 9 km struck shared Iran-Iraq border areas in Qasr-e Shirin County in western Iranian Kermanshah province, Trend reports citing Mehr.
Preliminary reports suggest that the 4.5-magnitude quake on the scale of Richter struck at a depth of 9km in Qasr-e Shirin County in western Iranian Kermanshah province minutes ago.
There were no immediate reports of any casualties.
