Iran exports $290mn worth of cathode to China in 8 months

Business 26 December 2020 21:09 (UTC+04:00)
Iran exports $290mn worth of cathode to China in 8 months

Islamic Republic of Iran exported more than $290 million worth of copper cathode to China in the first eight months of the the current Iran (from March 21 to Nov. 21), Trend reports citing Mehr.

Statistics of Iran’s foreign trade in the eight months of the current year showed that about $292.5 million worth of cathode and cathode parts from copper was exported to the People’s Republic of China, equivalent to 6.6 percent at large.

According to the statistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran, 45.6 thousand tons of cathode and cathode parts from refined copper was exported to China in this period.

In addition, Islamic Republic of Iran exported 504.8 thousand tons of iron and steel ingot, valued at over $183.3 million, to China in the first eight months of the current year.

Based on the studies made at Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA), 487.7 thousand tons of semi-finished products of iron or steel, valued at $169.8 million, was exported to China from March 21 to Nov. 21.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Russia to allocate to Kyrgyzstan USD 20M for payment of salaries and pensions
Russia to allocate to Kyrgyzstan USD 20M for payment of salaries and pensions
Russia to allocate to Kyrgyzstan USD 20M for payment of salaries and pensions
Russia to allocate to Kyrgyzstan USD 20M for payment of salaries and pensions
Kazakhstan crude oil, petroleum products export volume to EAEU decreases
Kazakhstan crude oil, petroleum products export volume to EAEU decreases
Loading Bars
Latest
Saudi Arabia to host Gulf summit on Jan. 5 Arab World 21:52
UK records 210 more COVID-19 deaths, cases rise to 34,693 Europe 21:27
Iran exports $290mn worth of cathode to China in 8 months Business 21:09
Georgian Infectionist: New stain of COVID-19 not confirmed yet Georgia 21:05
Exchange activities without suitable license contradict law - Central Bank of Azerbaijan Finance 21:03
Volume of gas transported to Iran’s South Pars Gas Company increases Oil&Gas 21:02
Kazakh president signs amendments to Budget Code Kazakhstan 21:01
Indian PM Modi releases Rs 18,000 crore PM-KISAN installment to over nine crore farmers Other News 20:40
Import of Turkish ready-made clothes by Iran down Turkey 20:37
Azerbaijan Army Units carrying out combat training (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 20:33
Spain detects 4 cases related to new coronavirus variant reported in Britain Europe 20:13
Weekly review of key developments in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 19:49
Bitcoin price surpasses $25,000 renewing historical maximum Finance 19:48
Armenian opposition demands Pashinyan's resignation before early elections Armenia 19:27
Russia to allocate to Kyrgyzstan USD 20M for payment of salaries and pensions Kyrgyzstan 19:18
Iran's exports to top five European destinations up 7% Business 19:17
WHO to help Georgia to receive first shots of COVID-19 vaccine Georgia 19:16
Japan bans new entries of foreigners after virus variant arrives Other News 19:05
Russia's coronavirus cases surpass 3 mln, crisis center reports Russia 18:44
Sweden confirms first case of variant coronavirus in visitor from UK Europe 18:22
Azerbaijan reports 1,428 new COVID-19 cases, 4,255 recoveries Society 16:57
Contracts signed for construction of facilities in Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port Business 16:25
Airport in Uzbekistan announces open tender for computer equipment Tenders 16:25
Second Turkish freight train exporting goods to China reaches Baku port Turkey 16:24
Azerbaijan reveals volumes of lending to economic spheres for 11M2020 Finance 16:23
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 26 Society 15:07
Azerbaijani 'Garadagh' dry-cargo ship repaired and put into operation (PHOTO) Transport 14:24
Azerbaijan organizes first concert in Shusha's Jydyr Duzu, following liberation (VIDEO) Society 14:17
Health Condition of Trend News Agency's Editor-in-Chief becomes stable, saturation of lungs increases Society 14:17
COVID-19 cases down in Georgia Georgia 13:37
Azerbaijan develops new type of high-quality motor oil for military and special equipment Transport 13:37
Iran reveals details of exports through Kurdistan Province Business 13:35
Azerbaijan shares footage of liberated Perioghlular village of Aghdam district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13:35
Russia organizes charter flight from Turkmenistan Transport 13:18
Azerbaijan to apply innovations in parcel delivery from abroad soon Economy 13:13
Annual remittance inflows from Azerbaijan to Georgian up Finance 13:08
Azerbaijan extends period of online educational activities Society 12:57
Another Indian Covid-19 vaccine found safe in clinical trials Other News 12:24
India, Bangladesh hold border talks, decide to construct single row fence in priority patches Other News 12:22
Investors show interest in oil sector of Iran's Ilam Province Oil&Gas 12:16
EIKO to sign MoU on project funding in Iran's West Azerbaijan Province Business 12:16
Details of exports via Iran’s Isfahan Province announced Business 12:16
Public transport in Azerbaijan to not operate till January 31, 2021 Society 12:10
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for December 26 Uzbekistan 11:41
Turkmenistan to sign new contract for reconstruction of refinery with Chinese company Oil&Gas 11:08
Azerbaijan to apply mandatory health insurance from 2021 Society 10:53
Azerbaijani president receiving congratulations on occasion of his birthday Politics 10:46
Iranian currency rates for December 26 Finance 10:35
Iran launches home appliances exhibition Business 10:35
Four injured in Berlin shooting Europe 10:27
First stage of Star Refinery storage capacity expansion completed: SOCAR Oil&Gas 10:02
Ceiling collapses at administrative building of AZTV, one dead Azerbaijan 09:34
UN chief condemns killing of 3 peacekeepers in Central African Republic Other News 09:09
Third phase of vaccine trial kicks off in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 08:57
Turkish Airlines makes PCR virus tests mandatory for all Int'l passengers Turkey 08:55
NBG issues collector coin dedicated to 18th century Kakhetian King Erekle II Georgia 08:51
Belgrade believes in deepening ties with Tehran - President of Serbian National Assembly Politics 08:50
USAID assists Uzbekistan in joining International Plant Protection Convention Business 08:01
Turkey signs deal with BioNTech for up to 30 million doses of coronavirus vaccine Turkey 07:45
Iran, Afghanistan stress expansion of tourism Tourism 07:38
Russia to allocate to Kyrgyzstan USD 20M for payment of salaries and pensions Kyrgyzstan 07:18
Defence ministry in talks with Poland, Czech Republic, Israel for joint defence production Georgia 06:49
First case of new COVID variant found in France as cases rise Europe 05:57
Kazakhstan increases exports to Belgium year-on-year Business 05:01
France records 20,262 new cases, 159 deaths in 24 hours Europe 04:20
Netanyahu speaks with Morocco's king, invites him to Israel Israel 03:18
Pashinyan invites Armenian political forces to consultations on 2021 snap elections Armenia 02:25
Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue Transport 01:37
Ethiopia says national election to be held in June Other News 00:46
Georgia has opportunity to be connection point for some largest global economies Business 25 December 23:58
U.S. will require negative COVID-19 tests for all UK passengers US 25 December 23:10
Kazakhstan to continue on chosen path of reforms Kazakhstan 25 December 22:45
Tbilisi City Assembly approves 2021 municipal budget Georgia 25 December 22:45
Money transfer license issued for purchase of coronavirus vaccine Iran 25 December 22:42
PMs of Azerbaijan, Georgia talk further strengthening bilateral co-op Politics 25 December 22:36
Turkey reports 17,543 more coronavirus infections Turkey 25 December 22:11
Kazakhstan takes support measures to mitigate crisis during state of emergency Finance 25 December 21:02
Azerbaijan sowing sycamore and oak seeds in liberated lands – ministry Society 25 December 20:52
Kazakhstan to create list of export-oriented projects in industrial zone Business 25 December 20:46
Employment to be priority in liberated Azerbaijani lands - minister Society 25 December 20:20
Azerbaijani parliament approves amendments on workplace pensions in first reading Society 25 December 20:20
Azerbaijan to create reserves and national parks in liberated lands Society 25 December 19:43
Assistant to Azerbaijani president holds meeting on creation of public councils Politics 25 December 19:07
Possibilities of opening Azerbaijan’s Trade House in Pakistan under consideration (PHOTO) Business 25 December 19:04
Georgia sees decrease in annual inflation Finance 25 December 18:29
Azerbaijan Television begins to broadcast in liberated Shusha (PHOTO) Society 25 December 18:22
Georgia's Batumi sees decrease in real estate transactions Business 25 December 18:17
Housing market growing in Georgia's Tbilisi - Colliers International Business 25 December 18:13
Azerbaijan announces living wage per capita for 2021 Economy 25 December 18:00
Azerbaijan reveals volume of bank deposits for 11M2020 Finance 25 December 18:00
Level of criterion of needs to increase in Azerbaijan Finance 25 December 17:56
Technical discussions underway for SOCAR-BP petrochemical project Oil&Gas 25 December 17:53
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for transport services Tenders 25 December 17:49
Kazakhstan dev't bank to focus on projects portfolio diversification in 2021 Business 25 December 17:48
No output decrease expected at Petkim in 2021, says SOCAR Oil&Gas 25 December 17:44
Star Refinery’s return to full capacity in jet fuel production depends on COVID-19 Oil&Gas 25 December 17:32
Former President of Ukraine congratulates President Aliyev Politics 25 December 17:27
Azerbaijan's parliament approves 2021 budget of Social Protection Fund Economy 25 December 17:27
Tourism receipts comes to standstill in Georgia since COVID-19 hit Business 25 December 17:26
Star Refinery’s planned crude oil processing as of 2020 disclosed Oil&Gas 25 December 17:24
All news