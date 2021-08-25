Representatives of Iranian mining industry to attend Expo 2020 Dubai

TEHRAN, Iran, Aug. 25

Trend:

The head of Iran Mining House announced the attendance of Iran's mining industry at Expo Dubai, saying that the country will shine in Expo 2020 Trend reports citing IRNA.

The main purpose of the first World Expo, held in 1851 in London, was to develop trade and exchange experiences and cultures of visitors and participants, Mohammad Bahraman said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

He said that Iran was one of the participants in the first expo in 1851, which exhibited samples of export goods such as handicrafts, carpets, nuts, and silk fabrics.

Bahraman stated that approving the hosting of such exhibitions in the expo category is the responsibility of the two committees of UFI and BIE based in Paris, which is responsible for organizing global exhibitions and reviewing members' requests for hosting and arranging the expo according to the laws of the host country.

“The host of such exhibitions should have the high managerial, economic and technological power,” he said.

He went on to mention Expo 2020 Dubai's theme, "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future", is based on the belief that bringing the world together can catalyze the exchange of new perspectives and inspire action to deliver real-life solutions to real-world challenges.

Bahraman expressed hope to create new job opportunities, increase production and sales and create new fields in industry, mining, and trade by displaying this theme in the Iranian pavilion as beautifully as possible by using the latest technologies.

According to IRNA, the Dubai Expo was scheduled to take place in 2020, which has been postponed to 2021 due to the Covid-19.