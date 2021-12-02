IAEA says Iran begun using advanced centrifuge at Fordow

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that Iran has begun using advanced centrifuges at Fordow Nuclear Facility, Trend reports citing Mehr.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Wednesday has reportedly said that Islamic Republic of Iran has started using advanced IR-6 centrifuges to enrich uranium at Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant by 20 percent, Al Jazeera TV Network reported.

The tweet comes at a time when the Iranian negotiating team held new talks on the removal of the US sanctions against the Iranian nation in Vienna, Austria on Monday.

Following the Monday talks, which are new after the change in the Iranian government in AUgust under President Ebrahim Raeisi, the working group on the removal of sanctions held a meeting on Tuesday.