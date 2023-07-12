Iran eyes to establish new radioisotope production center till next year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. A new center for the production of radioisotopes will be established in Iran by the beginning of the next Iranian year (March 19, 2024), Vice President of Iran and Chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami told reporters after the meeting of Cabinet of Iran in Tehran on July 12, Trend reports.

The chief stressed that Iran's export of radioisotopes will increase with the launch of this center.

“Currently, 60 types of radioisotopes are produced in the country and exported to 9 countries. In general, more than 210 medical centers use Iranian-made radioisotopes,” he added.

Answering the correspondents' question about the relations between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the vice president noted that the normal business process between Iran and the IAEA continues and there are no changes.

The Iranian side states that Iran cooperates with the International Atomic Energy Agency within the framework of the NPT and safeguards rules, and Iran has no other cooperation with the IAEA.

Although Iran states that its nuclear-related programs serve for peaceful purposes, citing the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran has increased the amount of highly enriched uranium by 27 percent in the last three months, and currently, the country's enriched uranium reserves reach up to 4,745 kilograms. This is 15 times more than the amount of uranium allowed for Iran in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Meanwhile, on June 15, 2023, the spokesman of the AEOI, Behrouz Kamalvandi said in his statement that 10 surveillance cameras were reactivated at the Isfahan Centrifuge Production Center in Iran’s Isfahan Province under the agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Iran stopped the operation of 29 IAEA surveillance cameras at nuclear facilities in the country. After certain problems occurred at the Karaj Centrifuge Production Facility in Iran's Alborz Province, production has been resumed at the Isfahan Centrifuge Production Center.

