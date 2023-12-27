Iran’s Vice President rejects any new uranium enrichment efforts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Iran has not done anything new in enriching uranium and is following its previous plans, said Mohammad Eslami, Vice President and Chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Trend reports.

He spoke to reporters after a cabinet meeting in Tehran on Dec.27.

His statement came after some media outlets on December 26, citing the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), reported that Iran had increased its 60 percent uranium enrichment rate at the Natanz and Fordo sites since late November 2023. They claimed that Iran was producing about 9 kg of highly enriched uranium every month, which could be used to make 3 atomic bombs.

Eslami dismissed these reports as politically motivated and said they were based on the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi’s report. He said the aim of these reports was to shift the world’s focus from the Middle East issues to Iran. He added that Iran was conducting its nuclear activities in accordance with the country’s laws and the IAEA regulations.

On March 4, 2023, Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency signed a statement on collaboration on Iran's nuclear program. According to the statement, Iran cooperates with the IAEA within the framework of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Convention (NPT) and controls.

---

