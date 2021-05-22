Vienna negotiations for JCPOA revival progressing - Iranian official

Politics 22 May 2021 10:26 (UTC+04:00)
Vienna negotiations for JCPOA revival progressing - Iranian official

TEHRAN, Iran, May.22

Trend:

Vienna negotiations for JCPOA revival had proper progress, said Chief of Staff of the President of Iran.

The negotiating team is viewing the national interest to reach the right of people of Iran, said Mahmoud Vaezi, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The fourth round of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) ended in Vienna on Wednesday, attended by the Iranian delegation and JCPOA member countries that discussed the progress and the latest status of texts.

The following texts produced during several bilateral and multilateral meetings. Negotiating delegates have prepared a draft of the text that is mostly completed except for some cases of disagreement.

Delegations have emphasized the necessity to preserve the current pace of negotiations. It is expected that delegates would meet for negotiation in the coming week.

