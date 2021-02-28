European Council President arrives in Tbilisi
President of the European Council, Charles Michel, has arrived in Tbilisi on Sunday. Georgian Foreign Minister, David Zalkaliani and EU Ambassador to Georgia, Carl Hartzell, welcomed the guest at Tbilisi International Airport, Trend reports citing 1TV.
Charles Michel will meet with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili and Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze.
He will also visit the administrative boundary line and meet representatives of the opposition.
President Michel will travel to Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine from 28 February to 03 March.
Latest
Russian-Turkish Monitoring Center will function as very important instrument for post-war period - President Aliyev
“Smart village” project will be implemented in three villages of Zangilan district - President Aliyev
Armenian side did not provide us with maps of minefields, this can be considered crime - President of Azerbaijan
I can't understand why poster 'Welcome to Azerbaijan!' irritates Armenia in any way - President Aliyev
There cannot be prisoner of war 20 days after war, these are terrorists and saboteurs - President Aliyev
Whole world sees and knows that Azerbaijani people were subjected to genocide at end of 20th century - President Aliyev
It is necessary to end deployment of Armenian armed forces on territory of Azerbaijan - Foreign Ministry
President Aliyev: Any attempt to violate implementation of November 10th declaration will be very harmful for Armenia (VIDEO)