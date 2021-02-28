European Council President arrives in Tbilisi

President of the European Council, Charles Michel, has arrived in Tbilisi on Sunday. Georgian Foreign Minister, David Zalkaliani and EU Ambassador to Georgia, Carl Hartzell, welcomed the guest at Tbilisi International Airport, Trend reports citing 1TV.

Charles Michel will meet with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili and Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze.

He will also visit the administrative boundary line and meet representatives of the opposition.

President Michel will travel to Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine from 28 February to 03 March.