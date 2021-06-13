OSCE Secretary General to visit Georgia

OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid will pay an official visit to Georgia on June 14-16. Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on Sunday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

As part of the visit, OSCE Secretary-General will hold meetings with Georgian authorities, including President Salome Sourabichvili, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Parliament Speaker Kakha Kuchava.

The guest will also attend the inauguration of a water supply project in the village of Tsitsagiantkari.