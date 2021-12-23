Eurowings to launch regular flights to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

Eurowings low-cost airlines will start operating regular flights to Georgia’s Tbilisi from German Stuttgart, Trend reports via the United Airports of Georgia.

The Union of Georgian Airports has been in active negotiations with Eurowings since 2017 in order to launch direct flights to Georgia.

Eurowings will operate regular flights on the Stuttgart - Tbilisi - Stuttgart route from July 19, 2022, the agency said.

Eurowings has already been operating flights on the Dusseldorf-Tbilisi-Dusseldorf route twice a week since July 4, 2021.

Due to the epidemiological situation, border restrictions and sanitary requirements vary by state. Citizens are urged to be cautious when planning a trip, to be aware of the border and sanitary regulations by the country, notifications from the airline, and statements posted on official sources.

