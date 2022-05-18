NATO Secretary General to meet Prime Minister of Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels as part of an official visit to Brussels, Trend reports referring to the Press Service of NATO.

Georgia is a close NATO partner that seeks to join the organization. Over time, a broad range of practical cooperation has developed between NATO and Georgia, which supports Georgia’s reform efforts and its goal of Euro-Atlantic integration.

Meanwhile, during his official visit to Brussels Garibashvili has already met with the President of the European Council Charles Michel in Brussels, where parties discussed issues of Georgia’s full EU integration and submission of EU Candidacy Questionnaire.