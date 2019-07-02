Next meeting of OPEC+ monitoring committee due in September in Abu Dhabi, source says

The next meeting of the OPEC+ ministerial monitoring committee is planned for September and will take place in Abu Dhabi, a source in one of the delegations told TASS, Trend reports.

"September, Abu Dhabi," he said.

The OPEC+ monitoring committee comprises eight countries, including Russia, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Algeria, Venezuela, Iraq and Kazakhstan.

On July 1-2, ministerial meetings of the countries participants to the Vienna agreement on crude production cap take place in Vienna. The agenda is focused on the extension of the agreement for six or nine months from June when it expired. On Monday, OPEC countries are to take a decision, while on Tuesday they will be joined by non-OPEC states.

