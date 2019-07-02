Next meeting of OPEC+ monitoring committee due in September in Abu Dhabi, source says

2 July 2019 00:39 (UTC+04:00)

The next meeting of the OPEC+ ministerial monitoring committee is planned for September and will take place in Abu Dhabi, a source in one of the delegations told TASS, Trend reports.

OPEC+ Monitoring Committee supports extending deal for 9 months — sources

"September, Abu Dhabi," he said.

The OPEC+ monitoring committee comprises eight countries, including Russia, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Algeria, Venezuela, Iraq and Kazakhstan.

On July 1-2, ministerial meetings of the countries participants to the Vienna agreement on crude production cap take place in Vienna. The agenda is focused on the extension of the agreement for six or nine months from June when it expired. On Monday, OPEC countries are to take a decision, while on Tuesday they will be joined by non-OPEC states.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan supports extension of deal on oil production cut
Business 1 July 19:05
Oil market to see tightening in supply and demand balance in 2H2019
Oil&Gas 1 July 17:28
Iraq oil minister says OPEC members seek inventories control, market balance
Arab World 1 July 15:47
OPEC set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pact
Oil&Gas 1 July 03:49
UAE confident OPEC+ will reach a decision to balance oil market balance
Arab World 30 June 20:23
Saudi energy minister says nine-month OPEC+ extension most likely
Economy 30 June 05:37
Latest
World Bank vows to back Kenya's development blueprint
World 01:11
NASA image believed to show UFO spacecraft parked by Moon Crater
World 00:36
First Vice-President: In the last ten years our activity on preservation of the World Cultural Heritage has covered a wide geography
Politics 1 July 23:52
The seeds of culture of peace may be cultivated only through dialogue and mutual respect: First Vice-President
Politics 1 July 23:50
US recorded 18 new cases of measles last week
US 1 July 23:45
Over 1.44 mln refugees will need resettlement in 2020: UNHCR
World 1 July 22:26
Pemex pipeline on fire after explosion in Central Mexico, two reportedly dead
World 1 July 22:05
Big Waves’: China confirms successful testing of Its new submarine-launched ballistic missile
World 1 July 21:49
Iran to launch first phase of Jask Oil Terminal
Business 1 July 20:54