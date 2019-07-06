North Korea says detained Australian student committed spying acts

6 July 2019 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

North Korea’s state media said on Saturday that the Australian student Alek Sigley was caught committing spying acts which led to his expulsion from North Korea, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

“Investigation revealed that at the instigation of the NK News and other anti-DPRK media he handed over several times the data and photos he collected and analyzed while combing Pyongyang by making use of the identity card of a foreign student,” the North’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Sigley, who had been held in North Korea since June 25, admitted his “spying acts” and repeatedly asked for a pardon, KCNA said.

KCNA said he was expelled from North Korea on Thursday.

Sigley arrived in Tokyo via Beijing later the same day.

