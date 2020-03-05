Number of coronavirus cases outside China reaches 12,668

The number of people who have been infected with novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outside China has reached 12,668, the latest report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Wednesday. The death toll outside China stands at 214, as 48 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"Four new Member States (Argentina, Chile, Poland, and Ukraine) have reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours", WHO said.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 93,090, with 80,422 of them registered in China alone.

South Korea remains the worst-affected nation with COVID-19 outside China, with over 5,600 confirmed cases and at least 28 deaths from the outbreak.

Italy currently has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Europe - 3,089, according to Angelo Borrelli, the head of the national Civil Protection Agency. The death toll has risen from 79 to 107 over the past 24 hours.