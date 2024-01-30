Qatar reports progress on release of hostages in Gaza Strip

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani reported progress in the release of hostages held by the Palestinian Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip, the Prime Minister of Qatar said during a speech at the Atlantic Council in Washington, Trend reports.

According to information, negotiations were held with the participation of the heads of intelligence of Egypt, Israel and the United States.

The Prime Minister stressed that the progress achieved will likely allow the situation to return to normal, or at least lay the foundation for further steps. He noted that the current stage of negotiations between Israel and Hamas, with the participation of mediation by Egypt, Qatar and the United States, could in the future lead to a sustainable ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The head of government also said that the release of all Israeli hostages would be a key condition for a potential agreement. He also expressed his intention to present the draft agreement to Hamas representatives in order to achieve their positive and constructive participation in the process.