Germany reports 5,453 additional coronavirus cases, 149 more deaths
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has risen to 67,366 and 732 people have died of the disease, statistics from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Cases rose by 5,453 compared with the previous day while the death toll climbed by 149.
