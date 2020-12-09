Mass COVID-19 vaccination in Britain kicks off

Britain on Tuesday started its large-scale COVID-19 vaccination program, about a week after it became the first Western country to greenlight a COVID-19 vaccine, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old retired shop clerk from Northern Ireland, was the first to get a dose, and the process was closely watched around the world.

Britain added 12,282 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the national total to 1,750,241, according to official figures. Meanwhile, the coronavirus-related deaths in the country rose to 62,033.