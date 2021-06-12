Italy defeats Turkey in UEFA Euro 2020 opening match

Italy secured a 3-0 win over Turkey in the opening match of the UEFA Euro Cup in Rome on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

Turkish defender Merih Demiral netted unfortunate own goal in the 53rd minute to open Euro 2020.This is the first time in European Championships’ history when the first goal of the tournament was an own goal.

Other goals were scored by Ciro Immobile (the 66th minute) and Lorenzo Insigne (the 79th minute).