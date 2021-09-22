German police detain suspect in bus hostage drama

Police said they detained a passenger who took a bus driver hostage on a southern German motorway on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

"A weapon has not been found so far. The bus is still being searched," police added in a tweet. They said passengers had earlier been able to leave the bus.

Police closed a section of the A9 motorway south of Nuremberg to deal with the incident.

"The motorway closure will be lifted shortly," they tweeted.