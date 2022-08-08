French utility Veolia agrees to sell Suez UK assets to Macquarie for 2.4 bln euros

French utility company Veolia confirmed it would sell Suez's UK waste business to Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd for around 2.4 billion euros ($2.4 billion), in a deal aimed at resolving antitrust concerns, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

"Following this transaction, Veolia will remain a major player in the waste sector in the United Kingdom and, more broadly, in the environmental services market in the region, which remains strategic for the group," said Veolia chief executive Estelle Brachlianoff.

Veolia had earlier said that it was proposing to sell off its former rival, Suez's UK waste business, after Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) raised objections to the Veolia/Suez combination.

"The disposal of Suez's UK waste business addresses the main concerns of the UK competition authority," Veolia said in its statement.

"After the disposal of the remedies agreed with the European Commission and the signature of the agreement with Macquarie Asset Management, almost all of the antitrust divestitures will have been finalized less than a year after the acquisition of Suez," the company added.

In December last year, Veolia and Suez won EU antitrust approval for their 13 billion euro tie-up, after a months-long dispute including legal action and a move by Suez to ring-fence its French water business from Veolia, though that was later abandoned after the companies reached an agreement. read more

The deal was later closed on Jan. 7, with Veolia controlling 86% of Suez.