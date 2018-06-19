Israeli PM meets Jordan's king

19 June 2018 02:47 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Jordan's King Abdullah II in Amman on Monday, the Israel Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

The two discussed "regional developments, advancing political process and bilateral economic ties," the statement read.

Netanyahu also reiterated Israel's commitment to preserving the status quo in Jerusalem's holy sites, the statement added.

The rare meeting comes in the week of a planned visit by U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law and special advisor, Jared Kushner, and U.S. Middle East envoy, Jason Greenblatt, to the region to discuss peace and the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

