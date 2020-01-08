Bank of Israel chief to recommend Abir as deputy governor

8 January 2020 17:38 (UTC+04:00)

Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron intends to recommend the appointment of Andrew Abir as his deputy, the central bank said on Wednesday, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

Abir, a voting member of the monetary policy committee (MPC) since 2017, has been for the past eight years the head of the Bank of Israel’s market operations department, which is responsible for managing the bank’s foreign exchange reserves.

The position of deputy governor has been vacant since Nadine Baudot-Trajtenberg’s five-year term ended in February, leaving the MPC with five members.

Yaron has notified Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of his intent to nominate the Oxford-educated Abir, whose career at the Bank of Israel began in the dealing room in 1987, to the post of deputy governor.

“Andrew will provide the bank with his years-long experience in formulating and implementing policy, and the operation of complex financial systems, while adopting technological innovation,” Yaron said in a statement. “All these will help us to lead the processes that the Bank of Israel is planning for the financial system and the economy.”

The appointment is subject to approval from a special government vetting committee as well as the cabinet.

After the central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.25% in contrast to expectations of a 15 basis point rate reduction in late November, Abir told Reuters that policymakers believed intervention in the forex market was more suitable than rate cuts to lift inflation and boost Israel’s economy.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Israel's 2019 fiscal deficit 3.7% of GDP
Israel 7 January 15:57
First agreement inked for commercial use of EastMed pipeline
Oil&Gas 3 January 12:21
Israeli M&A value slips 6% in 2019 to $20.4 billion
Israel 30 December 2019 16:10
Israel Canada paying NIS 24m to lease Eilat's Soleil hotel
Israel 28 December 2019 12:03
Netanyahu claims victory in his party's leadership primaries
Israel 27 December 2019 03:49
Putin, Netanyahu discuss over phone Iran, situation in Syria
Russia 26 December 2019 23:15
Latest
Debt of Azerbaijani heating supply operator to Azerigaz Production Union fully repaid
Oil&Gas 18:39
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers: Subsidies to cover all spheres of agriculture
Finance 18:17
Uzbeks were not on board of plane crashed in Iran
Uzbekistan 18:00
Azerbaijani winery decides on timing of its products’ export
Business 17:55
Azerbaijan applies new method of producing fertilizers
Economy 17:54
Georgia increases export of berries
Tenders 17:46
UK PM Johnson condemns Iranian attack on military bases in Iraq
Europe 17:43
Spokesman: Iran may continue to implement nuclear deal without US
Nuclear Program 17:41
Chairman: CEC cannot control property issues of MP candidates in Azerbaijan
Politics 17:38