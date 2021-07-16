Israel bans travel to Spain, Kyrgyzstan over COVID-19 fears

Israel's Ministry of Health on Friday decided to forbid Israelis from traveling to Spain and Kyrgyzstan from July 23, citing a high level of COVID-19 morbidity, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country has already banned its citizens and permanent residents from traveling to Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, India, Mexico, Russia, Belarus, and Uzbekistan unless they can obtain special permission from an exception committee.

In addition, inbound passengers from these countries, including recovered and vaccinated ones, must be placed in an immediate seven-day quarantine.

The ministry has also issued on Friday a severe travel warning to Britain, Cyprus, Turkey, Georgia, Uganda, Myanmar, Fiji, Panama, Cambodia, Kenya and Liberia, which will also take effect on July 23. Prior to the announcement, Israel has issued severe travel warnings to 15 countries.

Passengers arriving from countries to which a severe travel warning has been issued will also be required to enter a seven-day quarantine.

Starting Friday, passengers arriving from other countries will need to be quarantined for up to 24 hours, waiting for the results of the COVID-19 tests that are conducted upon arrival.