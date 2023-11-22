Israel, Hamas agree to exchange hostages

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Israel and Hamas may start swapping hostages on November 23 if the deal is approved by the supreme court of Israel, an adviser to the country’s prime minister said, Trend reports.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.