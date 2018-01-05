Bahamas boy saved from four sharks by camera man's warning

Drone footage from the Bahamas shows the shocking moment a boy narrowly escapes from a school of sharks after they rushed towards him while he played in the water, Daily Mail reports.

The footage, captured by drone cameraman Artem Tkachenko, shows the excited boy rush into the sea.

He swims straight into the path of the four sharks and is completely unaware of them as they try to surround him.

The sharks circle him and, noticing the danger, Mr Tkachenko said he screamed at the boy to run.

He said: 'Thank God he heard me.'

The boy can be seen escaping from the water with the four sharks trailing frighteningly close behind him.

Thankfully, he was unharmed.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news