Ukraine adds 12,811 COVID-19 cases

Ukraine on Saturday reported 12,811 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the national total to 885,039, said the country's National Security and Defense Council, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, 243 new deaths from the virus were reported, as the death toll nationwide rose to 14,998.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in his official Telegram channel on Wednesday that the government decided to introduce a lockdown throughout Ukraine from Jan. 8 until Jan. 24, 2021.