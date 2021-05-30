India's COVID-19 tally rises to 27,894,80

India's COVID-19 tally reached 27,894,800 on Sunday, with 165,553 new cases added during the past 24 hours, said the federal health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A steep decline in daily pandemic cases has been witnessed in the past three weeks, as new cases per day have come down from over 400,000 as recorded on May 9.

Besides, as many as 3,460 deaths since Saturday morning took the death toll to 325,972.

There are still 2,114,508 active cases in the country, as there was a decrease of 114,216 cases in the past 24 hours. The number of daily active cases has been on the decline over the past few days, after a continuous surge since mid-April.

A total of 25,454,320 people has been cured and discharged from hospitals so far across the country, showed the latest data from the federal health ministry.