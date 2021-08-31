India's ambassador to Qatar held talks with a top Taliban leader on Tuesday, the Indian foreign ministry said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The envoy, Deepak Mittal, met Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, the head of the Taliban’s Political Office in Doha, at the request of the Taliban, the foreign ministry said.

The foreign ministry said the two sides discussed the safety of Indians left behind in Afghanistan.

The talks come days after Stanekzai was quoted in the local press as saying that the Taliban wanted political and economic ties with India.

There was no immediate comment from the Taliban on the talks with the Indians.