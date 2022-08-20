15 people killed in flash floods in north India

At least 15 people were killed and eight others went missing in flash floods and landslides amid incessant rains in India's northern hilly state of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll is feared to rise as efforts are underway to find the missing persons.

The state's Mandi and Chamba districts are said to be the most affected by torrential rains. "Normal life has been thrown out of gear in these places," a resident from Mandi district told Xinhua over phone.

According to the report, eight members of a family died at a village in Mandi district after their house collapsed in a landslide. Their dead bodies have been recovered, added the report.

In the same district two persons died and five houses were washed away in flash floods triggered by a cloudburst.

Besides, three persons, including a woman, died in Chamba district as their house collapsed during a landslide. Many such incidents of house collapse amid flash floods and landslides were reported from other places as well, killing at least two persons.

As a precautionary measure, all schools in the areas affected by flash floods and landslides have been shut till further orders.