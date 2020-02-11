Russia's Hmeimim air base in Syria repels militant drone attacks

Russian military forces at Hmeimim air base in Syria have repelled two drone attacks carried out by militants, the head of the Russian Defence Ministry's reconciliation center, Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, said on Monday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"On the evening of 9 February, when it became dark, the air defence of the Russian air base Hmeimim detected and repelled two attacks that used combat unmanned aerial vehicles launched from the area of the Idlib de-escalation zone controlled by the militants," Borenkov said.

According to Borenkov, the first drone came from northeast and was repelled at about two kilometers, or 1.2 miles, from the base by the Pantsir-S missile system. The second drone came from the northwest and was shot down at some 3.7 miles from the base.

There were no casualties or material damage, and the base continues to work as usual, Borenkov said.